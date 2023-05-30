Foundation launches sanitary pad support fund

Linda Sah May - 30 - 2023 , 09:00

Brave Foundation, a non-for-profit organisation, has launched a sanitary pad support fund for 500 girls in the country.

The move is to ensure that girls in deprived regions have access to sanitary pads for a whole year.

The launch of the initiative was held as part of this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Sanitary Pad

“The Brave Sanitary Pad Fund - School Adoption Programme is a unique programme that helps identify girls and young women between 13-24 years in dire need alongside menstrual hygiene and sexual reproductive health education.

“Our 505 beneficiaries, chosen via a thorough needs assessment, will be provided with a total of 60,600 disposable sanitary pad units across the span of one year,” a statement issued by the organisation said

Beneficiaries

Marking the day, it said the foundation celebrated the Menstrual Hygiene Day with beneficiaries from the Apedwa SDA Primary School, in collaboration with Medley Choir Ghana as part of its School Adoption Programme, which formed part of its support for the 505 girls across the selected regions.

“The beneficiaries include 100 girls each from the North-Eastern Christian Academy, Yendi (Northern Region) and Our Lady of Apostles College of Education, Cape-Coast (Central Region), 150 girls across three cluster of schools in the Ahafo Region, 100 girls from the Kyabobo Girls Senior High School, Nkwanta (Oti Region) and 55 girls from the Apedwa SDA Primary School (Eastern Region) it emphasised.

The key partner and supporter for the majority of the free provision of the disposable sanitary pads, it said was Planera UK, producers of Fluus flushable sanitary pads.

It said the pads were unique because they were not only user-friendly but also environmentally friendly, setting a new standard for menstrual hygiene products globally.

It said the remaining sanitary pad units would be supplemented through the organisation’s innovative business model of retailing for revenue-generation for impact.

Initiative

“The initiative also has Transmed Ghana Ltd, the exclusive distributor for Always Sanitary Pads in Ghana as partners.

It will provide Always pads at a discounted wholesale price to support revenue generation for the Support fund.

“The initiative is calling on the public to support this cause by making direct donations or by purchasing sanitary pads through us for personal use and/or sanitary pad care kits to be donated directly to girls within our School Adoption Programme.

The organisation is founded by Executive Director, Tracy A. Owusu-Addo (Tracy Sarkcess).