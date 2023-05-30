Samira Bawumia inaugurates 3D Solutions and Robotic Studio at TaTU

Mohammed Fugu May - 30 - 2023 , 08:54

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has inaugurated a 3D Solutions and Robotic Studio at the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) to enhance the study of art and technology studies.

The studio seeks to enhance the study of engineering, art and design and computer science to enable students translate theoretical concepts into prototypes.

Initiated by the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project (SEHP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture And Tourism of Turkey with funding from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the facility is furnished with modern 3D and Robotic equipment.

Inaugurating the facility in Tamale, Mrs Bawumia said the studio would enable the university to undertake cutting-edge research and innovations in robotics and 3D solutions.

"The studio holds immense value in numerous academic disciplines, including engineering, art and design, computer science among others to support students in knowledge acquisition,” she said.

She, therefore, admonished the students to take advantage of the facility to sharpen their skills for opportunities in the art and technology sector.

Training

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Huseyin Gungor, who graced the occasion, indicated that about 16 scientists and engineers in the university had been trained on how to operate the equipment and teach the students.

He urged the authorities to put the facility into good use to help promote the studies of art and technology.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the TaTU, Professor Abass Braimah, thanked the Second Lady and the Turkish government for the gesture and pledged his outfit’s commitment to put the facility to good use to enable it serve its intended purpose.