Suhumhene reinstates his Benkumhene

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 30 - 2023 , 10:02

The Suhumhene, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi has reinstated the Benkumhene of the Suhum traditional area, Nana Opeabre Awuah Asiedu who was suspended in February this year.

Osabarima Ayeh Kofi suspended Nana Asiedu during the first Akwasidae of the year on February 5, 2023, for disrespecting him.

At a ceremony to reinstate him at Suhumhene Palace last Saturday, May 27, 2023, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi said Nana Asiedu had apologised for making such remarks and promise not to repeat same.

The Suhumhene said he had accepted the apology, stressing that all the necessary traditional rites had been performed to allow Nana Asiedu to continue his traditional duties as a chief.

He advised Nana Asiedu to always comport himself and to respect the Suhumhene and his elders to ensure peaceful co-existence in the traditional area.

In response, Nana Asiedu and his family thanked the Suhumhene for accepting his apology and for reinstating him.

He promised that he would not directly or indirectly do anything that would disrespect Osabarima Ayeh Kofi again.

"My ultimate objective for the traditional area is to bring development to the traditional area and at the same time improve the socio-economic conditions of the people," Nana Asiedu stated.