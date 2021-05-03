Fix Asonomanso Junction-Wonoo-Krobo road - Residents appeal to government

Some residents of Sakora-Wonoo in the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti Region have staged a peaceful demonstration to drum home their request to the government to fix the deplorable Asonomanso Junction-Wonoo-Krobo road.
The 6.5-kilometre stretch, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, was awarded to Konasah Ghana Limited, with the Department of Feeder Roads as the executing agency to upgrade the road to bitumen surfacing.
The contract was awarded on March 28, 2019 and the contractor went on site, but work completely stalled about eight months ago.
Peaceful demonstration
The residents, known as the Concerned Youth of Sakora-Wonoo, last Wednesday staged a peaceful demonstration to appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to either call the contractor to order or terminate the contract and re-award it to a ‘competent contractor’.
Clad in red, the group carried placards, some of which read: “Don’t betray Sir John, Mr President”, “Mr President, don’t neglect Kwabre East”, “Sir John’s ghost will not rest if the roads are not fixed”, “We are tired of empty promises” and “Nana don’t put Sir John to shame”.
Some also carried portraits of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called Sir John, whose demise, residents believe, had also worsened their plight.
Convener
The convener of the group, Mr Wiafe Akenteng, said the people had subsequently lost hope and called on President Akufo-Addo, whom they described as a listening President, to come to their aid.
He noted that the deplorable nature of the roads had affected economic activities in the area, adding that the indigenes, who are mostly farmers, left their food to rot on their farms because commercial drivers no longer plied the route because of its bad nature.
“Sir John’s funeral is slated for May 27, 2021. The government should fix the roads before Sir John’s funeral”, he appealed, stating that the people were planning to hit the streets on the said date, if the roads were not fixed.
Aside from the roads, Mr Akenteng noted that one other major project that was on the hearts of the people was the ongoing hospital project at Wonoo, which, he said, had also stalled for reasons best known to the contractors.
The Queenmother of Sakora-Wonoo, Nana Ama Nyarko, also added her voice to the call, and urged the government to resume the abandoned projects before setting foot in the town for Sir John’s burial in order to serve the needs of the inhabitants.