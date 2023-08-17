Explain transfer of GH¢52.5 billion to unknown account in 2020 - Chartered Accountant to Auditor-Generall

A chartered accountant has petitioned Parliament over an unexplained withdrawal of GH¢52.5 billion from the bank account of the Ghana Revenue Authority at GCB Bank in 2020.

The issue came up at the public hearing of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament of the Auditor General's report of 2021.

The petitioner, Mike Kofi Afflu of Koforidua in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee said the public was still waiting to hear the response on "the mysterious transfer of a huge amount of money from the government's account in 2020.

According to him, the Audit Service started tracing the strange transaction but suddenly stopped midway without an explanation.