Editor bows out - Many laud his contribution to GCGL success story

By Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Juliet Akyaa Safo Feb - 24 - 2023 , 07:58

“Excellence”, “dedication,” “hard work”, “principled”, “commitment,” “integrity” and “fairness” were some of the words on the lips of those who gathered in the newsroom of the Daily Graphic last Friday to bid farewell to the Editor of Graphic, Vincent Kobina Asmah, professionally known as Kobby Asmah.

Mr Asmah officially retires on February 28, this year, after 33 years of service to the Daily Graphic and the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

His service to the inky fraternity and the nation is, however, not over as he will continue to shape the media landscape as a member of the National Media Commission (NMC).



Ato Afful (right), Managing Director of the GCGL, speaking at the event. With him are Kobby Asmah and his wife Adeline Koramoah

Regarded as one of the best journalists and political analysts in the history of the country, Mr Asmah served as a long-time Political Editor of the Daily Graphic before being elevated as the Editor Graphic, which made him the Editor of the flagship brand -Daily Graphic, and the supervising Editor of the other seven brands of the GCGL.

The other seven brands are The Mirror, Graphic Business, Junior Graphic, Graphic Showbiz, Graphic Sports and the online portals — Graphic Online and Graphic Newsplus.

A perfectionist with no appetite for mediocrity, Editor Asmah’s ability to bring the best out of his subordinates, innovate and achieve excellence was unparalleled throughout his over two decades in newsroom management.

In his career spanning more than 30 years, Mr Asmah reported and wrote extensively on many social issues, especially the political landscape, interviewing thousands of prominent individuals throughout the journey.



Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh (left) praying for Kobby Asmah

Farewell party



Staff of the News Department with Kobby Asmah (middle) Pictures: Esther Adjei, Maxwell Ocloo & Edmund Smith-Asante

The farewell party turned out to be a celebration of Mr Asmah’s legacy, achievements and contributions to the media industry and the nation at large.

While some lauded him for his fair-minded approach in ensuring that the Daily Graphic continued to be objective in such a polarized media space, others were full of praise for his style of leadership, centred on discipline, excellence, hard work, fairness and integrity.

In attendance were the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour; renowned evangelist, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh; the Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful; the Deputy Chairperson of the Right to Information (RTI) Commission, Mrs Elizabeth Asare; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Patrick Yaw Nimo, and a member of the NMC, Gabriel Bosompem.



Some senior members of APSU who were at the send-off. Also in the picture is Mrs Elizabeth Asare (3rd from left), Deputy Chairperson of the Right to Information Commission

Also present were a former Headmaster of St Augustine’s College from 1969 to 1976, Samuel Seddoh, and the wife; past students of the school including the Global President of the Augustine’s College Past Students Union (APSU), Dr Ernest Anthony Osei, and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) 1985 year-group.

Not left out were the many journalists, sub-editors, designers, proofreaders and administrative staff that worked under Mr Asmah, as well as Directors of the GCGL.



Douglas Anane-Frimpong (right), Photo Editor, on behalf of the Photo Unit presenting a framed photograph and an album to Mr Asmah. With them is Ebow Hanson, a Senior Photojournalist of GCGL

Messages were also read from a former Chairman of the NMC, and a senior member of APSU, Ambassador Kabra Blay-Amihere, and other notable well-wishers.

“And Kobby wept”



It was an emotional moment for Kobby Asmah

Although a very strong character who hardly exhibited his soft emotions, Mr Asmah could not hold back his tears due to the outpouring of love, the commendations, the memories espoused by his colleagues and the sheer reverence shown him by the people who gathered to celebrate him.

In one such instance, he removed his trademark glasses, which had become part of his personality; hugged Rev Dr Tetteh, the man he described as his spiritual father, with tears running down his cheeks.

Kobby Asmah (2nd from right) with Samuel Bio (left), Night Editor, Charles Benoni Okine (right), Assistant Editor, Graphic Business, and Augustine Cobba-Biney, Deputy Night Editor

Great leader



Managing Director of GCGL, Mr Afful lauds the leadership of Mr Asmah

The Managing Director of GCGL, Mr Afful, described Mr Asmah as a great leader who epitomised hard work, commitment, dedication and selflessness.

According to him, Mr Asmah was not the sort of leader that led from the back and took credit from the sweat of others, but was one that laboured with his team to achieve targets.

“Kobby was committed to a fault; he was loyal without any ambiguities. You could entrust him to soldier on and press on to deliver a job and it would be done.

He was consistent and does not deviate from the right course,” he added.



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour , President of the GJA

The President of the GJA said Mr Asmah was a priceless asset to the media industry and one who always strived to promote press freedom and the welfare of journalists.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Kobby Asmah has become a household name in the media space, owing to his hard work, valour and contributions towards the advancement of the frontiers of the media in the country and beyond,” he said.

He said the GJA was proud and impressed with Mr Asmah's exploits as a consummate media professional, adding that it was not surprising when the National Executive of the GJA settled on him to represent the association on the NMC

Rev. Dr Tetteh said Mr Asmah had paid his dues to the media industry and the country.

He, therefore, advised him not to harbour any bitterness or try to prove a point to anybody while on retirement.



Theophilus Yartey (2nd from left), acting Editor of the Daily Graphic, presenting a receipt for a fridge presented to Kobby Asmah by the Graphic Editorial Board. With them are Samuel Bio, Night Editor, and Mary Mensah, Foreign Editor of the Daily Graphic

Service

Dr Osei congratulated Mr Asmah as he bowed out as Editor Graphic, and for his dedicated service to the nation.

”To be a successful Editor of the nation’s flagship newspaper, Daily Graphic, requires a great deal of expertise and professionalism and that was exactly what Kobby was,” he said.

Ambassador Blay-Amihere, in a message read on his behalf, congratulated Mr Asmah on his many years of meritorious service to God and country.

“I recall a few years back at the Ghana International Press Centre when I prophesied that he will be the next editor of the Daily Graphic.

A few days later, he called to confirm that what the Lord used me to pronounce had come true,” he said.

Editor of Graphic Online (Right) in a hand shake with Mr Kobby Asmah

Commitment to Graphic

For his part, Mr Asmah thanked the entire GCGL family and the other well-wishers for showering him with love as he embarked on his retirement from active service.

He advised the staff to remain committed to the company and strive to take it to greater heights.

“Remain committed to GCGL.

Under no circumstance must we point our left hand to the company because it has done a lot for all of us.

The strong among us must endeavour to pull the weak and the weak must be ready to be pulled by the strong,” he said.