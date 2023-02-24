Capacity-building project on migration policy launched

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 24 - 2023 , 08:04

A PROJECT to build capacity for the effective implementation of the county’s migration policy has been launched in Accra.



The two-year project dubbed “Building Migration Partnerships (BMP)”, also seeks to leverage UN expertise on good migration governance in the country.

When implemented, it will facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration for sustainable development.

The project, which was put together through a collaboration of the government, the UN Network on Migration (UNNM) and the EU, will be implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), on behalf of UNNM and the Migration Unit of the Ministry for the Interior.

Ahead of the launch, the IOM sensitised journalists from selected media houses to the need to raise awareness of the global compact for migration, the first inter-governmental agreement covering international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

Effort

The Chief Director of the Ministry for the Interior, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, who launched the project, said policymakers were working towards managing the country’s migration programmes effectively to derive the needed benefits.

In line with that, she said the Ministry for Gender and Social Protection, with support from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Attorney-General’s Office, had succeeded in rescuing victims while some traffickers had also been prosecuted.

The director said that had resulted in the country maintaining its second-tier ranking as contained in the US Department of State report on Trafficking in Persons.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, said the increasingly complex migration phenomenon, coupled with its effect on development makes the case for a robust national migration governance imminent.

"Partnership and coordination is a goal of the UN, and in whatever we do we must ensure there is a joined-up approach to our actions that leverage all expertise to deliver lasting and sustainable outcomes,” he said.

The project, according to Mr Abani, will also promote sustainable development by providing direct technical and financial support to strengthen migration coordination in the country in collaboration with the Ministry for the Interior.

Significance

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, also stressed the significance of the project, saying addressing migration problems must be paramount in the contemporary world.

"This project highlights the linkages between migration and all sectors such as agriculture, finance and health.

“This is why I am glad that it will contribute to building migration-related capacities in the different ministries and in various UN agencies," he added.

For her part, the Chief of Mission of IOM, Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, said her outfit would continue to provide the needed assistance for the successful implementation of the initiative.