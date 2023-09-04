Dr. Ogbodjor commends Asante-Akyem Central DCE

Sep - 04 - 2023

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of the First Klass Hospital, Dr. Steve Agbeteye Ogbodjor has commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akyem Central, Robert Yaw Kwakye for embracing all citizens in the municipality to join hands to plan and formulate pragmatic and meaningful programmes to help accelerate the pace of development in the area.

Dr. Ogbodjor who was among 24 personalities honoured last Sunday at an Awards Night to climax the week long celebration of Asante-Akyem Central Annual Festival dubbed “AACAFEST,” made the commendation when he spoke this reporter at the function.

Mr. Kwakye through his own initiatives launched the programme which is a non-political forum in a bid to mobilize all citizens in the municipality to contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

The composition of the committee running the programme is a mixture of representatives from various political parties, traditional council, religious bodies including local council of churches, moslems, institutions and other identifiable groups.

Dr. Ogbodjor expressed the optimism that such platform will enhance development and assured to continue with his efforts to play his role for enhancement.

According to Mr Kwakye the programme will be organised in the third week in August of every year where the chiefs and people from the municipality will gather to raise funds for a laudable project that will benefit the community.

This year, the target was to procure 10,000 desks for basic schools in the area.

For this year's maiden event, a health screening, health walk, a marathon, trade fair, food bazaar, durbar and Miss AACAFEST 2023 were part of the activities.

There was also a gospel rock show which featured Christiana Love, Diana Asamoa and Fred Oware.

Popular artiste and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was also at the event top entertain the audience.

Among the 24 who received awards were Mr. S.K. Boafo a politician and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akyem South in the 3rd Republic.

Another award winner was Dr. Steve Ogbordjor a Physician of about 25 years with expertise in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr Ogbordjor is the first person who made ultrasound scan services available in Konongo and its environs, also opened the first private mortuary services in Asante Akyem.

For several years, he organised free extra classes for JHS pupils in Asante Akyem Central municipality, built a computer lab. and library for the Konongo Urban Council school, drilled boreholes for the people of Konongo Zongo community, provided and continue to assist several citizens af Asante Akyem to renew their NHIS subscription.

Other awardees were Lawyer Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law and a citizen of Odumasi who on his own renovated the science laboratory of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School (KOSS).

Lawyer Lord Afrifa, a deputy Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service also from Odumasi was also awarded.

Others are Major General Osei-Owusu of the Ghana Army, a citizen of Kyekyebiase and Miss Alice Adu-Amankwa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Creation at Konongo, a fashion designer.

Rabiu Mohammed from Konongo Zongo a former Black Stars player and Under-20 World Cup Winner and Sheriff, a Renowed musician and an artiste also from Konongo Zongo were all honoured as their profession served as motivation for the youth.