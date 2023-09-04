Bugri Naabu tape was recorded on June 19, 2023 - Superintendent Asare

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 04 - 2023 , 11:00

One of the witnesses appearing before the Parliamentary Committee probing the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police from office has said the recording took place on June 19, 2023.

Superintendent George L. Asare appearing before the committee on Monday morning [Sept 4] confirmed that the meeting took place at the office of Daniel Bugri Naabu at Osu in Accra.

He said it was at the that office that the said meeting between himself [Asare], Bugri Naabu and Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah took place during which the said recording was secretly done without they not being aware.

He said it was Bugri Naabu who called him to his office for the meeting.

Superintendent Asare said the first time he met Bugri Naabu was when his son Prophet Emmanuel took him to his [Naabu's] office at Osu to go and say hello.

Bugri Naabu concocted stories against me – Supt. Asare

Superintendent Asare said Bugri Naabu concocted stories against him [Asare].

He stated that some of the comments attributed to him are the invention of Bugri Naabu and not directly from him.

He claimed that he went to Bugri Naabu’s office on his invitation after the former NPP northern regional chairman informed him that the government was scouting for a new IGP and asked him for recommendations.

He added that he made three recommendations to Bugri Naabu, including COP Alex Mensah and COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

“I went to Mr Naabu’s office on his invitation…after he told me that the government was looking for a new IGP and asked me for recommendations…I made three recommendations, including COP Alex Mensah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Christian Tetteh Yuhuno,” Supt. Asare said.

He also revealed to the Parliamentary Committee that the said meeting which was recorded by Bugri Naabu took place was on June 19, 2023.

Supt. Asare is the third witness to appear before the committee.

Already, the prime witness, former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chief Bugri Naabu has been interrogated by the committee.

more to follow...