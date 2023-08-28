I did the recording to protect my party's interest - Bugri Naabu

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 28 - 2023 , 12:35

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has explained that he recorded a conversation between himself and some senior police officers regarding a plot to remove the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in order to protect the interest of his party.

Answering questions regarding the leaked tape when he appeared before a Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee which has been tasked to investigate the issue, Bugri Naabu said his decision to record the conversation was to enable him to pass the message unaltered to President Akufo-Addo.

Appearing before the committee on Monday, August 28, 2023,Bugri also indicated that he sought the assistance of someone to do the recording since he could not do it himself.

He named the three senior police officers who visited him and discussed the said plot as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

Explaining how he recorded the conversation, the former NPP Chairman said he bought the recording device at the Accra Mall.

For him, he couldn't have captured everything in his mind, hence his decision to record their conversations so that he will not leave any detail out.

The content of the leaked tape has generated a national discussion considering the nature of the conversation with senior police officers involved.

Following public reaction, Parliament set up the Committee, chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, to delve into the issue.

The panel has the mandate to investigate both the authenticity of the leaked tape and the intricate allegations that have captured the nation’s attention.