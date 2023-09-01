Bugri Naabu leaked audio: COP Mensah accuses IGP of suppressing dissent within the Police

GraphicOnline Sep - 01 - 2023 , 15:10

The Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has raised concerns about the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare, alleging that he is stifling dissent within the police force.

Appearing before a committee convened to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP, COP Alex Mensah who is making his second appearance before the seven-member bi-partisan committee expressed his reservations about how Dr. Dampare is managing the institution.

According to COP Mensah who is on leave prior to retirement, the IGP does not permit police officers to express their grievances, even curtailing the activities of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Service.

COP Alex Mensah criticized Dr. Akuffo-Dampare for micromanaging the police and claimed that his leadership style is detrimental to the service.

He further asserted that Dr. Akuffo-Dampare is the worst IGP the country has ever had, stating, "Honourable Chair, I will not deny that fact today, tomorrow, or the next day; I will make that statement again, that the current Inspector General of Police is not managing the Police Service well."

In addition to his criticisms, COP Mensah disclosed that he has been actively lobbying to become the Inspector General of Police since 2017, although he has not yet achieved this aspiration. He also confirmed his political affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Background

The investigation stems from a leaked audio recording that purportedly revealed a clandestine plot by a senior police officer and a prominent member of the ruling NPP to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The release of this audio sparked a parliamentary debate, with the Minority calling for a forensic audit.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, established a Special Committee to probe the matter. The committee, led by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea, has been tasked with submitting its report by September 10, 2023.