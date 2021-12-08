Do not deny your children education - Dr Adutwum urges farmers

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged farmers not to deny their children education but rather take a keen interest in their academic development.
He explained that although children could assist their parents on their farms when they were free, they should be allowed to have access to full-time education to prepare them to even do well in the management and support of their parents farming businesses.
Speaking at the Bosomtwe District celebration of the 37th National Farmers Day held at Amakom in the Ashanti Region, Dr Adutwum explained that after acquiring education, the children could go into full-time farming or assist their families to go into commercial farming with the good knowledge and management skills acquired during their schooling.
Commendation
He lauded all Ghanaian farmers for their contribution towards food production and other agricultural products for local consumption and export.
Dr Adutwum assured the people of his desire to ensure that they also received their share of the national cake.
Awards
Thirteen farmers and some agricultural officers received various awards for their roles and contributions towards the development of agriculture in the district and the rest of the country.
A 59-year old farmer from Piase, Mr Stephen Kwabena Tawiah, was adjudged the Overall Best Farmer in the district.
He took home a tricycle, a television set, a pair of wellington boots, cutlasses, wax prints and a certificate.