More Hope solicits support for its members

More Hope for the Disabled Foundation (MHFDF) has partnered with Hope Pride Ghana, a non-profit organisation to feed and support its members to gain a meaningful means of livelihood.
In furtherance of that, the organisation last Friday took the opportunity to enlighten members of More Hope for the Disabled Foundation on how to live as a physically challenged person.
Speaking at the event, the president of Hope Pride Ghana, Mrs Linda Ablorh, stressed that being physically challenged does not limit potential.
"With the support, empathy, love and a friendly environment people with disability can become all that they want to be," she said.
As part of the commemoration, the Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces, Shiekh Lt. Col. Yusif Mensah, called on physically-challenged persons, especially children with intellectual and developmental challenges to be treated with kindness and dignity.
"One means to assist them is through modern assistive learning technology to help them to fully go through life. Unfortunately, Ghana is yet to reach that status," he revealed.
Shiekh Lt. Col. Yusif Mensah also said the inclusion of all people with disabilities is a necessary prerequisite for sustaining human rights.
He further implored the government to support physically-challenged persons with economic empowerment and self-sustainability initiatives.
A Deputy Director of Human Resources at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Nii Adjei Klu noted that as part of his contribution to economically empower the disabled he buys all his footwear's from them at Teshie Tsui.
He also pledged his unwavering support for MHFDF and called on all well-meaning individuals to regularly support to the group.
He also urged physically-challenged persons who are not part of any group, to secure membership with immediate effect to benefit from the various skills training and economic empowerment programs the group benefits from.
More Hope for the Disabled Foundation is an association formed by Mr Joseph Mends to provide care and support for the disabled in the Teshie community and its environs.
They are into beads making, dressmaking and sandals as well as other vocational training for the disabled.