Consuls federation confers with President Akufo-Addo

Delali Sika Jun - 12 - 2023 , 13:18

A delegation from the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), a Pan-African Conference for Honorary Consuls, has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to commend him for his contribution to the growth and sustenance of peace in Africa.

The delegation, which was led by its president, Nikolaos Margaropolous, presented a citation to President Akufo-Addo and conferred on him, FICAC’s highest honour; the Gold Star Award, for his exceptional contribution and leadership skills.

The visit to the Jubilee House comprised of delegates from various African countries, executives of FICAC and the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCGH).

Notable among them were the Vice-President of FICAC, Asif Chowdhury; the Secretary General of FICAC, Purrshottam Bhaggeria; the Dean of the Honorary Consul Corps of Ghana (HCCGH), Dimitrios Avraam; Deputy Dean of HCCGH, Subhi Accad, and the Executive Secretary of HCCGH, Kwame Acquah.

Appreciation

President Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation for the visit and emphasised Ghana's commitment to promoting African unity, economic growth and sustainable development.

He stressed the need for increased cooperation among African nations, stressing the importance of trade, investment and cultural exchange to foster mutual prosperity.

FICAC

Founded in Copenhagen on October 2, 1982, FICAC is a global network of consular associations created to support and improve the status, legitimacy and effectiveness of all consular officers.



Achievement

The delegation also paid a similar visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to celebrate the achievements of the esteemed monarch.

The delegation used the opportunity to honour the Otumfuo with a citation which recognised his exemplary leadership, commitment to his people, and unwavering dedication to promoting peace, unity, and development within his kingdom and beyond.



Conference

The courtesy calls followed the maiden edition of a Pan-African Conference of FICAC on the theme; "FICAC’s Perspectives on Africa and the Role of Honorary Consuls".

The conference provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions on the evolving diplomatic landscape in Africa and the essential role played by honorary consuls in advancing diplomatic relations and fostering economic development.

In attendance were the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, Maher Khier, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The delegation subsequently planted a tree of peace at the Legon Botanical Gardens Accra, Ghana, to signify unity, harmony, and environmental stewardship, as part of activities earmarked for the conference.

The gesture underscored the role of trees in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity, promoting a greener future through sustainable practices.



Pivotal role

In her address, Ms Botchwey touched on the significant contributions of women in diplomacy.

She shed light on their pivotal role in shaping diplomatic policies, promoting peace and security, and championing gender equality.

Additionally, the minister emphasised the need for increased representation of women in diplomatic circles, highlighting their unique perspectives, skills and experiences that enrich decision-making processes.