World Day Against Child Labour: CHRAJ calls for review of social protection policies in Ghana

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jun - 12 - 2023 , 13:00

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged the government to review the various social protection policies in Ghana.

CHRAJ has also called for need to increase resource allocation to aid in the effective implementation of poverty alleviation initiatives as well as reduce cost opportunities to primary and secondary school enrolment and retention.

According to the commission, insufficient resource allocation by government has impeded the effective implementation of some of the social protection policies such as the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE), the School Feeding Programme and the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy intended to help alleviate poverty and encourage the enrolment and retention of children in schools.

In a statement marking this year's World Day Against Child Labour, CHRAJ noted that investing in resources will ensure all children especially from households with limited or declining household incomes, the equal opportunity to access quality education and be protected from physical and psychological abuse.

This year’s theme is ‘Social Justice for all. End Child Labour’.

The commission further called on government and relevant ministries, departments and agencies to work assiduously towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 8.7 target to eliminate the worst forms of child labour including the recruitment and use of child soldiers, as well as to end all forms of child labour by 2025.

The statement signed by the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr. Joseph Whitall, said "The government of Ghana is entreated to ratify the UN CRC Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography to help protect children from commercial sexual exploitation; which is categorized as a worst form of child labour", he added.

"There is the urgent need to prevent the occurrence of child labour, as it deprives affected children especially from poor households the equal opportunity at education for better future and to prevent intergenerational poverty. No matter the social background of children, none of them deserve to be left behind in child labour and its associated human rights abuse".



Attached below is the full copy the statement: