Justice Gertrude Torkornoo sworn-in as new Chief Justice of Ghana

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jun - 12 - 2023 , 13:28

Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo has been sworn into office as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

She takes over from Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who retired in May 2023.

This makes her the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana after Justice Georgina Theodore Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's nomination was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Swearing her into office at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 12, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said appointing Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as Ghana's Chief Justice was not a difficult task as she possesses the qualities to lead the Judiciary.

He expressed confidence that Justice Torkornoo’s over 19 years’ experience will come to bear as she takes over from Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice.

He added that Justice Torkornoo has what it takes to repose public confidence in the Judiciary.

Below is a video of the swearing in ceremony at the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that he will be a “dependable” and “trustworthy” partner to ensure that the judiciary and executive work harmoniously to entrench the rule of law in Ghana.

“I want to assure Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo that just as I did with her predecessor, I will be a dependable and trustworthy partner of the Judiciary so that the Executive and the Judiciary can work together in the spirit of mutual respect to consolidate the tenets of good governance for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” he said on Monday at the Jubilee House."

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including members of Parliament, government officials, legal practitioners, and representatives from various sectors of society.

For her part, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo pledged to clean the Judiciary by introducing technology to help the process.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has served at the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, where she was appointed to in 2019 by President Akufo-Addo.