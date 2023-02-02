Construction of 9 TVET institutions progresses

The government started the construction of the first phase of 32 modern technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in nine regions last year towards modernising the sector, with some $158 million being invested in that direction.
The first phase is made up of nine project centres located at Abrankese in the Ashanti Region, Akyem Awisa in the Eastern Region, Boako in the Western North Region and Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region.
The rest are Patuda in the Bono East Region, Dambai in the Oti Region, Salaga in the Savannah Region, Guabuliga in the North East Region and Tolibri in the Upper West Region.
Additionally, the Ghana-China project for the rehabilitation and upgrading of technical universities and technical institutes, which include construction of workshops and laboratories, and the supply and installation of equipment for disciplines in electrical and electronics engineering, welding technology, automotive maintenance, civil engineering and mechanical engineering was completed and inaugurated last year.
Purpose
The Director-General of the Commission for TVET (CTVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, who stated this, said the Akenten Appiah Menkah University for Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development had also been established.
Dr Asamoah was briefing journalists on achievements of the sector over the last five years after the implementation of the first five-year strategic plan (2018-2022).
He said another €123 million had been invested in upgrading and modernising all the erstwhile 34 National Vocational and Technical Institutes (NVTIs), the head office of the NVTI along with the 10 regional offices, five apprenticeship offices across the country, and the Opportunity Industrialisation Centre in Accra.
“Also a $119 million project for the upgrading of the 10 technical universities and 13 technical institutions was also completed last year.
New curricula
Dr Asamoah said a skills gap analysis initiated by the government and completed in 2019 had triggered some initiatives to turn the narrative of TVET in the country to make the sector attractive.
He said as part of addressing the findings, the ministry, through the CTVET, had revised aspects of the curricula based on the findings in the Skills Gap Analysis Report and developed new curricula in at least 47 trade areas.
The Director-General said the government had also established the Ghana Skills Development Fund with a total of $60 million seed fund under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project.
“The first call for proposals led to 643 full proposal requests, out of which 490 full proposals were submitted.