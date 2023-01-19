Classroom block, KG facility for Tema Manhean Presby School

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has handed over a school project to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help curb the shift system in the Tema Manhean Presbyterian Basic School.
Funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the project comprises a 12-unit classroom block, a Computer Laboratory, an office and a storeroom.
The Assembly also handed over a six-unit Kindergarten block with ancillary facilities to the same school.
Handover
The TMA Chief Executive, Yohane Armah Ashitey, who handed over the project last Monday, said the gesture was part of its mandate to provide quality education.
He noted that prior to the execution of the project, pupils were running on a shift system that was detrimental to the academic progress of the learners.
Mr Ashitey said on the contrary, those learners in other schools who operated on the straight day did better as compared to those running the shift system, adding that when he took over as MCE, he made it a point to end the shift system not only in the Tema Manhean community but throughout the metropolis so that no child was disadvantaged.
“The children who will study in this facility will have the same opportunity, the same chance, the same examination and hopefully an improved outcome,” he said
He said the assembly was poised to give the necessary logistics support to the Tema Metropolitan Directorate of Education to intensify the monitoring and supervision of schools to promote quality teaching and learning.
Appreciation
The Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, Bernice Ofori, expressed appreciation to the assembly for the projects, adding that it would enable learners in that part of the community to also access education and improve on their academic performance.
