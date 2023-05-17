Chief of Army Staff pays working visit to Obuasi mine

Daily Graphic May - 17 - 2023

The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has paid a working visit to AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine.

The visit was to acquaint himself with the mine’s operations and the security issues in the mining industry.

He was accompanied by a team of high-ranking military officials.

The Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, Eric Asubonteng, and his leadership team welcomed Major-General Oppong-Peprah to the Obuasi mine.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Asubonteng expressed gratitude for the government’s invaluable contribution to controlling illegal mining in Obuasi mine.

“The increasing aggression of armed illegal miners is a major challenge for the Obuasi mine. As such, we appreciate the support of the Government of Ghana in ensuring the safety and security of our employees, host communities and assets,” Mr Asubonteng stated.

Support and cooperation

Major-General Oppong-Peprah expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Obuasi mine for the years of support and cooperation.

He confirmed the continuing commitment of the country’s public security agencies to protecting the Obuasi mine from security threats.

He said discussions were advanced to establish a Forward Operating Base in Obuasi to help maintain law and order.

The Forward Operating Base, Major-General Oppong-Peprah said, was expected to assist in the fight against illegal mining and associated criminal activities.

He added that illegal mining and associated activities presented safety risks to illegal miners, socio-economic and environmental risks to the company’s host communities, as well as a significant threat to AngloGold Ashanti’s operations at the Obuasi mine.

The Chief of Army Staff and his team were given a tour of the mine’s operations and illegal mining hotspots within the concession.

In response to a request by the mine for enhanced support to protect its concessions, four new military vehicles were unveiled to strengthen patrol effectiveness within the mine’s operational areas.