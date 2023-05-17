3 Rescued, 7 bodies retrieved in galamsey disaster

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 17 - 2023 , 11:39

Tragedy hit Takoso near Akoasi in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region last Monday when a pit in which 10 men were illegally mining for gold caved in, burying them in the process.

Seven of the miners died instantly, while three were rescued alive.

Some sources from the community said the disaster was triggered by a downpour last Monday.

Briefing the Daily Graphic at New Abirem, the district capital yesterday, the Chief Executive for the Birim North District, Raymond Damptey, said around 5 p.m.

last Monday, he received a distress call that some illegal miners had been trapped in a gold pit at Takoso, so he mobilised a task force comprising the police and the staff of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and rushed to the scene.

He said on reaching the scene, he was told the accident occurred around about 9 a.m. last Monday.

Mr Damptey stated that the task force, which also included some indigenes of the village, managed to retrieve seven bodies from the rubble and rescued three of the victims alive.

Survivors

He stated that one of the survivors was currently on admission at the New Abirem Government Hospital but could not tell of the whereabouts of the other two.

According to the DCE, the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Mr Damptey referred the Daily Graphic to the Nkawkaw District Police Commander, Superintendent Kwakye for details on the disaster.

When this writer reached Supt Kwakye on phone, he said he was not authorised to speak to the media and, therefore, directed the Daily Graphic to his superiors at the Police Headquarters.

