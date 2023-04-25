89 Inducted into Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management-Ghana

The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management-Ghana (CISCM) has inducted 89 individuals and four corporate members into its fold.

They are made up of 46 full members, two affiliates, 32 subject matter experts, eight walk-through fellows, and one other fellow, the Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Darius Osei.

The four corporate members are the McDan Group, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Eolis Ghana Limited and Transeco Minerals and Mining Limited.

The subject matter experts included the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, as well as Samuel Stephenson Bio and Kwaku Tweneboah Ofosu, both of the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

The Lead Council member, Richard Asante-Amoah, led them to make their declarations and affirmations.

A former Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University and Datalink University and now CEO of LEG Consult, Prof. Smile Dzisi; the CEO of SpotOn Insurance, Dr Charles Oduro; a public procurement consultant, Dr William Akoto Oppong; a former Deputy CEO of the Volta River Authority, Bernard Kofi Ellis; CEO of Ameri Power, Francis Kporlu; a banker, Isaac Baidoo; a marketing consultant, Monica Adukpo and Maxwell Manpaya of the Ghana Revenue Authority were the walk-through members.

The Chairman of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Prof. Douglas Boateng, said there was the need to regulate supply chain management practice in the country through an Act of Parliament.

“The reason why regulation is needed for the profession is that it helps to create ethical standards because if you are regulated, you would be very careful in terms of your actions. It also helps to minimise corruption and unethical behaviour within the entire value chain system.

“When you are regulated, you become professional, and when you are a professional, you don’t want to lose your licence to practise, and when you don’t want to lose your practice, you are very careful in terms of your behaviour when you are employed by an organisation, be it government or the private sector,” he added.

Dr Boateng, who is also an Adjunct Professor in Supply Chain, also said without supply chain thinking, there would not be accelerated development in the country.

“Supply chain management is the key the Europeans, the Chinese and the Americans have all used it.

It is about time we also used it to develop our beloved motherland and continent.

“Oh yes we can, it is just a matter of mindset; having a supply chain mindset,” he said.

A Financial and Management Consultant and CEO of Cham Consult, Dr James Chamenyi, who was inducted into the institute as a full member, urged his colleagues to project the image of the profession through performance report.

There were also fraternal messages from some organisations.