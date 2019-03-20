Bawumia to answer questions on Ghana's economy April 3

The Vice President and head of Ghana's economic management team, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will answer questions relating to the state of Ghana's economy at a town hall meeting slated for April 3, 2019 at the College of Physicians and Health Sciences in Accra.
The town hall meeting, which is aimed at briefing Ghanaians about developments in Ghana, forms part of a new initiative announced by the Information Ministry on Wednesday, March 20, this year.
According to the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the first town hall meeting will take place on March 26 at the Kasoa Datus School Park and it will be addressed by the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo.
More to follow...
