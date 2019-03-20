Court places ‘Trotro’ driver, mate who assaulted policeman in custody

The ‘trotro’ driver and his mate who were captured on video allegedly assaulting a policeman, Constable Julius Mawuli Ekpe in Accra, have been remanded in police custody to reappear on April 1, 2019.
When they appeared before the Weija Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Bernard Bentil, last Monday, the driver, Francis Buabeng, and his mate, Albert Ansah, pleaded not guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit crime, assault of a public officer, causing damage to police accoutrement and obstruction.
Facts
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector George Gohoho said the policeman was attached to the Visibility Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command and was on duty on the Kasoa-Mallam road to maintain law and order on the road on March 14, 2019.
While on duty, Buabeng, who was driving a Sprinter bus, with registration number AW 855-14, parked his vehicle in the middle of the road and was loading, which obstructed other road users.
The policeman approached the accused persons to move the vehicle to allow for the free flow of the traffic, but they failed to take the advice.
Subsequently, a motorbike hit a private vehicle, after which the driver of the Sprinter bus drove off, while Constable Ekpe, who was riding a motorbike, gave him a chase and finally caught up with him at the Mallam Junction Bus Stop.
Video
The two men then pounced on the complainant and started beating him mercilessly.
The assault was captured on video by a bystander who is yet to be identified, after which the video went viral on various social media platforms.
Constable Ekpe’s uniform was torn by the accused persons, who abandoned their vehicle in the middle of the road at the Mallam Junction and fled.
A report was made to the Odorkor Police and the vehicle was towed to the police station and impounded.
The two men were subsequently arrested.