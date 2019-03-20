Man arrested for murder

A 37-year old man, Lawrence Yire-Naa, said to have slashed the throat of a man identified only as Kwame, at Machine – Dor Krom near Yefri in Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region last
Sunday March 17 has been arrested .
The cutlass believed to have been used by the suspect to murder Kwame, was still in his possession when he was arrested.
The youth handed him over to the Busunya District Police Commander, DSP C. K. Dogbatse who had gone to the village searching for the suspect.
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong told Graphic Online that the brother of the suspect, Suglo Yire-Naa, accompanied by the Assemblyman of the area, Mr Yakubu Seidu and three others reported the incident to the police at Yefri.
Ghana News Headlines
Suglo Yire-Naa told the police that the suspect was
Chief Inspector Oppong said after they had a meal, they retired to bed, explaining that the suspect and the deceased, who also stayed in the same house, were all lying on a wooden bench in the yard.
He said later that night at about
Chief Inspector Oppong said they rushed out to only see the deceased lying on a bench with a deep cut suspected to be a cutlass wound on his neck.
He explained that the suspect was nowhere to be found, explaining that the police visited the scene and saw the lifeless body of Kwame lying sideways on his right side on a bench with a deep cutlass wound on his neck.
Chief Inspector Oppong said the body has been taken to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
According to him, police mounted a search for the arrest of the suspect to assist investigation until he was found out by the youth and handed him over to them.