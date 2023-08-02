All you need to know about the National Affordable Housing Project at Pokuase

Kweku Zurek Aug - 02 - 2023 , 07:21

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has affirmed the government's dedication to finishing all housing projects initiated by previous administrations.

During the sod-cutting ceremony for the Pokuase Housing Project in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday (August 1, 2023), Mr. Asenso-Boakye emphasized the government's focus on providing affordable homes for ordinary Ghanaians. He acknowledged that the pursuit of affordable housing in the country has encountered significant setbacks, pointing to the 5,000 housing units project in six different towns during President Kufuor's tenure, as well as the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, initiated by Presidents Mills and Mahama.

Additionally, the recently announced National Affordable Housing project at Pokuase has set specific price ceilings for different housing units, aiming to make homeownership more accessible to the public. The prices for various units are as follows (converted to dollars for reference):

- Studio: $13,800

- One-bedroom: $20,700

- Two-bedroom: $34,500

- Three-bedroom: $42,550

These prices are payable in cedis at the prevailing exchange rate, and developers are prohibited from selling above the agreed price ceiling. However, they have the flexibility to sell units below the set prices.

See all the Frequently Asked Questions about the Pokuase project below;