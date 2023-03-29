Accra Diocese Women’s Fellowship holds rally

Augustina Tawiah Mar - 29 - 2023 , 18:20

The Women’s Fellowship of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has organised its annual rally to raise funds to support the activities of the fellowship.

Attended by members from all the 24 circuits that make up the diocese, the rally was observed on the theme: “Living the transformed life in Jesus”.

A Circuit Minister of the Nungua Circuit, Very Rev. Paul Akrofi, who spoke on transformation, urged the women not to only experience a transformation of mind but also experience physical transformation of the body.

For that reason, he asked them to take rest from their activities when they feel the body really needed it.

“God’s creation is about moderation and balance and that is why we are all not the same,” he stressed.

He urged them to be mindful of the things they say as, according to the scripture, there was nothing so destructive as the tongue.

God’s work

The Connexional Secretary of the Women’s Fellowship of the Methodist Church Ghana, Faustina Frimpong, called on the women to get themselves involved in God’s work and He would bless them.

Earlier in a sermon, the Supt Minister of the Nungua Circuit, Very Rev. Daniel Kpabitey, mentioned the benefits of living a transformed life to include the fact that it fosters intimacy with God, makes them useful and effective for God’s purposes and allows them to enjoy all the rights and privileges of being God’s children.