Your banku portion should be determined by your fist size - Nutritionist

GraphicOnline Mar - 29 - 2023 , 17:51

Ball foods such as Banku, Kenkey, Tuo Zaafi, and Fufu are a staple in the Ghanaian diet, constituting the majority of consumed foods.

The amount of these foods consumed is typically based on personal appetite and taste preference.

Fozia Baidoo, a nutritionist at the Meridian Medical Centre, has recommended that Ghanaians consume appropriate portions of carbohydrates in their diet.

To determine the appropriate size of ball foods, Baidoo suggests using one's fist as a guide.

"Your fist size should be your guide," she said on GTV Breakfast Show.

"A quarter of the plate should be filled with carbohydrates, another quarter should be your vegetables, either filled or chopped, another quarter should be filled with your protein and the other quarter should be your fruits, she advised on the appropriate food portions

"We don't live to eat, we eat to live, she concluded."

While emphasizing the importance of carbohydrates for the body, Baidoo advises that a balanced diet should include a quarter plate of carbohydrates, another quarter of vegetables, another quarter of protein, and the remaining quarter of fruits.

She cautioned that a diet lacking in fiber, which is found in carbohydrates, could lead to constipation.