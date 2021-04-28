Accident on Tema-Accra motorway; man injured [VIDEO]

One person got injured in a road traffic accident on the Tema-Accra motorway on Wednesday afternoon.
The vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Canter van with registration number GM 4712-14, travelling from Tema to Accra had a left front tyre burst.
The driver who was travelling with one passenger, lost control and veered into the median.
The vehicle landed on its right side.
The passenger sustained an injury and was taken to hospital [See viedo below].
It happened around midday on the Tema to Accra side near the Toll booth at the Accra side of the motorway.
An eyewitnesses, Isaac Quartey [Nii Baah] told Graphic Online that he heard the tyre burst and saw the vehicle veering off the road.
He joined other rescuers to pull the injured person out of the wreckage into a taxi, which carried him together with the driver to the hospital.
