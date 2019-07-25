276 Police recruits pass out

Two hundred and seventy six police recruits yesterday passed out of the Police Training School in Accra, after six months of training.
They were taken through courses such as criminal law, practical police duties, criminal procedure, child friendly policing, criminal investigations, the law of evidence, among others.
The new policemen and women will serve a probational period of 18 months before they will be confirmed as constables, subject to satisfactory conduct and performance.
Those who do not live up to expectation will be summarily dismissed.
Corruption
A deputy Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, urged the Ghana Police Service to stamp out corruption and make the service accountable to Ghanaians.
According to him, the service was perceived as the most corrupt institution in Ghana because of the unprofessional conduct of extortion and brutalisation of citizens exhibited by some of its personnel.
Such actions, he said, dented the image of the police and also eroded public confidence in them. He, therefore, advised the new policemen and women to live above reproach by being professional in their conduct.
"This will have an impact on good governance, promote fundamental human rights and portray Ghana as the beacon of democracy," he added.
Task
Mr Quartey said the task of policing required hard work and sacrifices and urged the new officers to consider it a calling to serve humanity by promoting peace and security in the country.
"As you perform your duties, see yourselves as change agents. Engage in professional acts and conduct to foster coherent partnerships with the public; collaborate with the public if you are to win their confidence," he added.
General Recruit Richard Afetor was adjudged the Overall Best Recruit.