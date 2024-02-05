25 arrested for assault on police in Kwahu Bepong

Graphic Online Feb - 05 - 2024 , 07:05

Following the weekend's disturbances at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region and the subsequent attack on policemen and destruction of property, 25 individuals suspected to be linked to the incident have been arrested by the police.

The arrested persons reportedly assaulted officers and caused damage in response to police intervention regarding an alleged murder suspect.

Residents, dissatisfied with police involvement, threw stones and damaged police motorcycles during the incident.

A police statement confirmed a reinforcement team, collaborating with local police, to restored calm, with ongoing efforts to apprehend additional suspects.

For fear of further disturbances, schools in the area were closed on Monday.

Read below the statement by the police

TWENTY-FIVE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR AN ATTACK ON POLICE AT KWAHU BEPONG

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 people in connection with an attack on Police officers and the destruction of some properties at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice.

Full details of the incident will be communicated in due course.