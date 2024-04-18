Victory Presbyterian Church School supports 3 institutions

The Victory Presbyterian Church School (VPCS) at Fafraha-Adentan has presented items worth GH¢25,000 to three institutions as part of the Easter celebration.

The items, which comprised stationery, toiletries, food, cash among other necessities, were presented to the Porter's Village at Dodowa, Safe Haven at Adentan and the Presby Education Unit in Tamale.

The donation

The Chairman of the Outreach Committee, the charitable wing of the school, Michael Amponsah, said as Jesus Christ demonstrated His love by giving his life to mankind, the school was also demonstrating love by donating to make an impact in the lives of the needy.

He also expressed gratitude to the student body, parents, staff and the management of the school who donated to make it possible for the school to carry out the gesture.

“We are immensely grateful to our stakeholders for giving cheerfully to make a difference and for supporting the impactful children's charity work,” he said.

Appreciation

The Executive Director of the Porter's Village, Nana Ama Owusu, who received the items on behalf of the children, expressed profound gratitude to the school for such a gesture to help improve the lives of the children.

She also appealed for more supporters for the beneficiaries. The children of the school performed various dances to welcome the guests.