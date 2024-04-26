Next article: VIDEO: I had $40million in my account but professors were giving me Ds and Fs - McDan

Prof. Mitchual inducted 5th VC of UEW

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Education Apr - 26 - 2024 , 09:45

A profssor of Wood Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, has been inducted as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, at a ceremony at the university last Friday.

Prof. Mitchual assumes the position with more than two decades of academic and administrative expertise in the higher education landscape. He was robed and put on the official vice-chancellor chair and handed the staff and medallion to mark the official commencement of his tenure.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, presented him with a Bible and oil as symbols of Prof. Mitchual's faith and prayed for a successful tenure of office.

New faculties

In his inaugural address, Prof. Mitchual pledged to expand the university's academic offerings by establishing a College of Medical and Aligned Sciences, alongside a Law School.

These additions, he noted, would not only broaden educational horizons, but also address the evolving needs of the community, ensuring that relevant skills and knowledge were readily accessible.

He called on all stakeholders to work to chart a future path characterised by academic excellence, innovation and inclusive growth for the university. Prof. Mitchual said his administration would strive to uphold the highest standards of teaching, learning and research, nurturing a culture of inquiry, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity “among our students and staff”.

That, he indicated, would be done by addressing all deficiencies in its curriculum to make the training responsive to national and international needs. Additionally, he said he would further strengthen the culture of research and innovation in all aspects of the university's operation to push the boundaries of knowledge and address critical societal challenges through cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary cooperation and technology-driven solutions.

Prof. Mitchual said that would be achieved by investing in research infrastructure, faculty development and strategic partnerships.

Unity in diversity

Prof. Mitchual also pledged to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of university life. "We will foster a welcoming and inclusive campus environment where every member of our community feels valued, respected and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents towards the growth of UEW.”

"Under my leadership, everybody matters. Every worker’s role is crucial in attaining the overall vision of our institution. Therefore, we will embrace diversity and celebrate differences," he stated.

A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, in an address, paid tribute to the past principals and vice-chancellors who had worked over the last three decades to position the university as a reputable institution for teacher training and education.

New dawn

He congratulated Prof. Mitchual and pledged government's support for him saying his induction marked a new dawn and called for the new administration to galvanise and harness all resources for growth.

Rev. Fordjour said the time had come to adopt 21st century education to push the nation towards accelerated development, saying government was committed towards increasing access to education and promoting science, technology and Mathematics education.

The Chancellor of the university and Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, for his part, stated that with Prof. Mitchual's wealth of experience in academia he brought to the position and commitment to the core values of the university, he was certain great feats would be achieved.