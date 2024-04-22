ATU matriculates 10,940 for 2023/2024 academic year

Diana Mensah Education Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:48

The Accra Technical University has held its 2023/2024 matriculation ceremony in Accra, with a call on students to avoid activities that would bring the name of the university into disrepute.

The students were, therefore, encouraged to utilise the learning tools available and the academic environment to excel in their various fields of study.

The Ag Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, who made the call, said the university was committed and prepared to provide the necessary guidance and support to enable the students to succeed, hence, demanded their full cooperation and respect for authority.

A total of 10,940 students took the oath of matriculation at the ceremony to pursue various courses. The matriculation took place in-person at the university’s campus. Among the new students were 4,614 Bachelor of Technology students, 4,391 Higher National Diploma (HND) students and 550 Diploma students.

Top Performers

Prof. Acakpovi encouraged the students to work hard to be among the top performers in their class, saying: “Our university, today, has collaborations with several universities in China, Germany and the USA, which allow top performers to continue their education in our partner universities and to engage in exchange programmes, pursue higher degrees or even gain employment in prestigious organisations.”

“Other opportunities available include scholarship awards to top performers to pursue further degree programmes or the soon-to-come Masters programmes,” he added.

Prof. Acakpovi entreated the matriculants to know and abide by the rules and regulations of the university as specified in the Students’ Guide and Code of Ethics & Conduct.

Competency

Prof. Acakpovi urged the students to acquire skills and competencies that would enable them to obtain good jobs on the market, or possibly create jobs in their various fields.

He advised them to be conversant with the university’s online system and information sharing, adding: “Consult your emails, icampus and noticeboard regularly for important information.”

The library, he said, was available and very vibrant to support students’ academic learning, urging them to “not hesitate to report your challenges through your Heads of Department, Deans, Dean of Students’ Affairs and the SRC.”

He further urged them to be armed with perseverance, determination and vision to withstand whatever challenges may come their way.