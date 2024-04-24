No plan to rename Ho Technical University - Management

Apr - 24 - 2024

The management of the Ho Technical University (HTU) has said it is not aware of any attempt to rename the institution after the late Dr Ephraim Amu.

This comes a day after the chiefs, queens, and the youth of Asogli, led by the Awafiaga (War Lord) of Asogli, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, took part in a protest march on the streets of Ho to re-affirm their stance against renaming the university after the renowned musician.

The council of chiefs also presented petitions to the Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, Augustus Awity; Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, and the authorities of HTU on the issue, after a press conference at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe.

The management of HTU, in a statement issued in Ho on Tuesday, (April 23) and signed by the Registrar, Dr Christopher Amehoe, said it was unaware of any recent attempts to rename the university.

“The Vice-Chancellor has neither been invited to, nor participated in any meeting or event, regarding renaming of the university,” the statement added.

The statement said the HTU management had initiated steps to engage with the Asogli Traditional Council to address concerns regarding the matter in the interests of ensuring peace and the progress of HTU.