70 Schools to participate in National Cybersecurity Challenge

Justice Agbenorsi Education Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:44

Seventy senior high schools (SHSs) from all 16 regions of the country are expected to compete for the ultimate prize in this year’s National Cybersecurity Challenge (NCC).

The participants would be exhibiting their skills and knowledge on how to stay safe online and to avoid conflicting with the law and online protection provisions in the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038), 2020, among other cybersecurity issues.

The third edition of the competition, which was launched in Accra last Wednesday, is on the theme: “Empowering young minds, creating opportunities, promoting a safer digital Ghana”.

The competition, which will commence in July this year, forms part of efforts by the Cyber Security Authority to promote cyber safety and awareness among high school students by providing them with firsthand experiences in identifying, preventing and mitigating digital threats, especially online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Launch

Launching the NCC, the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, explained that due to the increase in vulnerabilities, risks and threats in the online space, his outfit increased the number of participating schools from 50 to 70.

He added that the NCC was being institutionalised to be an annual rallying point for SHSs across the country to compete in the contest. That, he said, would ensure that more children became aware of cybersecurity issues to be able to interact with digital technologies confidently, safely and responsibly.

Highlighting some strides made by the authority, the Director-General said the CSA had collaborated with UNICEF to put in place measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the digital space.

In line with that, he said, they had developed a Legislative Instrument to support the implementation of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which is currently before Cabinet.

“As a country, we will continue to embark on some major policy initiatives geared towards child online protection,” he said. As a flagship programme of the CSA, Mr Antwi-Boasiako said his outfit had decided that the NCC would be run by a national steering committee to give it a national character and the needed impetus.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders and partners to be part of the committee when called upon to support the exercise, adding: “We also call on civil society, media, businesses and stakeholders across the country to support the event to empower our children and to help keep them safe online”.