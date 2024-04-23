Kenyan anti-HIV/AIDS activist welcomes twins at age 60

Apr - 23 - 2024

Kenyan anti-HIV/AIDS activist, Asunta Wagura, has welcomed twins at age 60.

Asunta Wagura has lived with HIV for over 34 years, and she is currently a mother of seven.

Sharing the news of her twins on her social media page, the anti-HIV/AIDS crusader described her twins as a miracle.

To give hope to stigmatised HIV/AIDS patients in Kenya, Asunta Wagura started the Kenya Network of Women with AIDS (KENWA), a grassroots community-based organisation, which was founded in 1993 by women living with HIV/AIDS who were rejected by their families due to their HIV status.

Through Kenwa, she, together with others began making home visits and providing basic foodstuffs, bed management, and care, at one time reaching upwards of 10,000 people.

This is what she wrote:

Double Blessings at Nearly 60: A Tale of Unexpected Joy and Twin Delights!"

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats and ready your hearts for a story that might just lift you off your feet! This year, my life’s narrative took a comedic turn worthy of an Oscar—yes, at the sprightly young age of nearly 60, I’ve become a mother to twin girls! It’s a plot twist I never saw coming, and one I can hardly believe myself!

"Some have been guessing, others doubting, but now it's clear: miracles don’t always knock; sometimes, they burst through the door with a glorious, uproarious entrance," I declare with a heart so full it could light up the night sky. To say I'm over the moon would be an understatement; I'm out of the solar system!

In his infinite humor and grace, the Almighty decided to sprinkle a little more wonder into my life. The birth of my twin girls has not only doubled my joy but has also led me into profound pondering about life’s infinite possibilities. "Just when I thought my script was set, life handed me a re-write filled with laughter, diapers, and two beautiful princesses," I reflect joyously.

Now, I know what some of you might be thinking: "Twins? At your age?" Indeed, as I approach the grand age of 60, many might say this stage of life is better suited for quiet weekends and early bird specials, not midnight feedings and lullabies. But oh, how delightfully wrong they are!

To those skeptics, I turn to the wisdom of the ancient Stoics, who remind us that, "Fortune favors the bold," and indeed, boldness has never felt so rewarding. Marcus Aurelius himself could not have foreseen such joyous fortune when he mused, “The universe is change; our life is what our thoughts make it.”

I never knew exactly what I was looking for until it arrived, swaddled in pink and crying out with vigorous, life-affirming wails. It has been a fulfillment, a revelation, a revolution of the soul! And in those quiet moments, cradling my daughters, I wonder at the majesty of life and the boundless capabilities of the Divine. "Who says you can't set sail on new adventures just as you're nearing that 'sixth floor' of life?" I chuckle, rocking my girls to sleep.

To everyone out there holding onto a dream, feeling it might be too late or too impossible, remember my tale. The God of Asunta, in His wisdom and mirth, does not abide by our earthly textbooks. May He meet you too at the point of your need, and may your dreams find their joyous twilight!

So come one, come all—of good faith and cheer—to celebrate these little miracles with me. Welcome into the world my two princesses, who have so graciously turned this seasoned script into a thrilling new chapter!

In closing, let us all raise a toast (of warm milk, perhaps?): to unexpected blessings, to life's infinite laughter, and to the joyous pandemonium of parenthood, no matter the season. Cheers, and God bless!