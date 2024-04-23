Pang Xinxing: StarTimes Chairman addresses 2024 Harvard Kennedy School China Conference

Apr - 23 - 2024

The fifth Harvard Kennedy School China Conference, held on April 20-21 at Harvard Kennedy School, welcomed prominent figures from various sectors, including Chairman Pang Xinxing of StarTimes Group. Pang Xinxing participated in the event virtually on the evening of the 21st.

The conference, founded by the Harvard Kennedy Greater China Society, serves as a platform for global leaders to discuss economic, political, and cultural developments in China and beyond. This year's theme, "Sincerity and Cooperation," featured nine sub-forums covering topics such as "U.S.-China Relations," "Global Macroeconomics and the Chinese Economy," and "Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence."

Pang Xinxing contributed to the sub-forum "China and Africa: Future Prospects," sharing insights into StarTimes Group's journey and impact in Africa's digital TV landscape. With a history of 35 years, StarTimes Group has been instrumental in advancing broadcasting, television, and new media across the continent.

During his speech, Pang Xinxing highlighted StarTimes' role in Africa's digitalization, emphasizing the company's efforts in breaking industry monopolies, promoting digital TV accessibility, and fostering local media talent. He expressed confidence in Africa's economic development, especially in the realm of digital household terminals, as energy infrastructure in the region improves.

The conference, attended by over 600 participants including Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng and Harvard Dean Graham Allison, facilitated meaningful exchanges on global cooperation and development paths, underscoring the importance of bridging communication gaps between China and the world.