Wearing dreadlocks doesn’t make me a sinner- Gospel singer Joseph Matthew

He has been heavily criticised for his looks particularly for wearing dreadlocks but UK-based-Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew says doing gospel music is not about how one looks.

In a recent interview with Metro TV, The Promised Land singer said he finds it strange that people quickly condemn others and label them as “property of the devil” just because they want to look different from others.

“There should be proper education. People think because it is the gospel you have to sing a certain way, dress a certain way and have to look this way”.

“People need to understand that wearing dreadlocks and dressing this way would not let you go to hell. You should be able to dress well, look good and enjoy yourself while serving God.

“It doesn’t change the message in the song, neither would it change the quality of the song”, he said.

In an earlier interview with Graphic Showbiz in January, Joseph disclosed that the apparent factions in the gospel industry is creating poor unity among the artistes.

He mentioned that even though he doesn’t reside here but plies his music business in Ghana, he occasionally comes home to promote his works and has noticed the unfortunate happening which is causing great harm to the industry.

“From where I sit, I can confidently say that secular artistes show more love to each other and there is unity among them than our gospel artistes. There are some supposed gatekeepers promoting some artistes in the name of being managers and it appears when you are not part of their team, it is difficult pushing your works,” he said at the time.

