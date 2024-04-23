Is King Promise truly married or it's just to promote a new song?

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 20:29

A viral video of King Promise supposedly getting married today has taken the internet by storm this evening.

Advertisement

While the video which shows that the Terminator hitmaker had star studded traditional marriage today, Graphic Showbiz can’t confirm if indeed the videos making rounds on various social media platforms is indeed a real marriage ceremony.

With a number of popular celebrities such as Sarkodie, Joey B, Dance God, Efia Odo and King Paluta, spotted in the video, a number of netizens were certain that King Promise has finally found his missing rib.

But here is the twist, and what may have perhaps throw more light on the marriage saga. In a series of posts on social media, including one by Soafrican, a creative director earlier today, he disclosed that he was part of creative team of King Promise's project.

Interestingly, King Promise revealed in an interview with Youtuber, Madame Joyce in the United Kingdom in Feburary that he is currently single and not actively searching for a romantic partner.

“No, living my life, I am outside, if you find me you find me. Naa I’m just chilling. I’m not looking and I am not running from it as well. It is whatever happens really,” he is quoted to have said at the time.

Per the above, it appears the expectation of fans witnessing the wedding of one of Ghana’s favourite musicians tying the knot will have to wait a little longer.

Watch the video below: