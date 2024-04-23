Next article: Is King Promise truly married or it's just to promote a new song?

Elizha bags Artiste of the Year nomination at 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 21:18

Music sensation Elizha has been nominated for Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA.

Advertisement

The singer/songwriter, who had a stellar year under review, received six additional nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, and Female Artiste of the Year.

The US-based Ghanaian singer excelled with her single "Bad Love" in 2023, which garnered impressive streaming numbers across various digital platforms and gained recognition globally.

During last year's GMA USA, Elizha was awarded Best Female Vocalist after releasing groundbreaking hit songs such as "RoadTown," "Lijeje," and "Police."

The songstress recently achieved a milestone by collaborating with award-winning Jamaican producer and artiste Anthony B on her new single "Sugar," which is also receiving widespread acclaim.