Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp in Ghana for Lil Win’s new movie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 13:18

Popular Kumawood actor and founder of Wezzy Empire, Kwadwo Nkansah widely known as Lil Win is set to make a statement with his upcoming movie, “ A Country Called Ghana” by getting notable Nollywood actors such as Ramsey Nouah and comedian Victor Osuagwu aka Awilo Sharp Sharp on the project.

Lil Win made the announcement on social media with videos and pictures of him welcoming the two movie stars at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) earlier this morning.

While the videos have been trending, netizens have rather been worried about the how Lil Win will be communicating with the Nigerian actors.

According to Lil Win, he has been taking English lessons to improve his command over the English for the task ahead.

“I have been taking an English Class of late so I can communicate with my friends from Nigeria 🇳🇬. It’s not easy Thus me #Lilwin #wezzyempire #a_country_called_ghana,” he posted on Facebook.