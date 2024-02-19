Next article: Sony Music sues Whitney Houston biopic producers for not paying to use her music

Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata named UN Goodwill Ambassadors

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 12:12

Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese and musician Kofi Kinaata have been appointed Goodwill Ambassadors for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (UN-IOM).

The UN-IOM initiative, designed to harness the influence and reach of prominent figures from diverse fields to advocate for its mission, aims to enhance visibility, amplify messages, and foster collaboration at national, regional, and global levels.

Announcing the good news on Facebook recently, the renowned movie actress wrote, “As a diasporan having lived between Ghana and the UK, I understand why many people choose to migrate. I encourage everyone to do this safely and through the right channels.”

“It is a great honour to be unveiled as an IOM - UN Migration Goodwill Ambassador for Ghana. IOM Ghana”.

Kofi Kinaata, a multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper, highlighted the need to educate young Ghanaians about migration decisions through his music, focusing on safe pathways, risks associated with irregular migration, and opportunities within the country.

This is what he had to say about his appointment, “Today, I am honored to announce that I continue my engagement with IOM Ghana a as their #IOMGoodwillAmbassador - together with Ama K Abebrese.

“I use my music to educate my audience about safe migration pathways, dangers linked to irregular migration & opportunities at home. #TeamMooove”.

Amy Pope, the IOM Director General, expressed her keenness in welcoming these exceptional individuals as the organisation’s new Regional and National Goodwill Ambassadors, recognising them as trailblazers and sources of inspiration worldwide.

Below is the full list of the Goodwill Ambassadors:

Gold Medal Olympic Runner Mo Farah, appointed as Global Ambassador

Musician Dimash Qudaibergen, serving as Regional Ambassador

Actress and TV Presenter Ama K. Abebrese, honored as National Ambassador

Basketball Player Dzanan Musa, designated as National Ambassador

Musician Kofi Kinaata, recognized as National Ambassador

Football Club Club Atletico Penarol, appointed as National Ambassador

Football Player Mouctar Diakhaby, appointed as National Ambassador

National Geographic Explorer Nicolas Marin Benitez, appointed as National Ambassador

Entrepreneur Mirela Sula, appointed as National Ambassador

Documentary Photographer Paul Choy, appointed as National Ambassador



