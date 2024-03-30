Project Ghana tourism via movies – Akofa Edjeani to filmmakers

Edith Mensah and Naima Rahim Showbiz News Mar - 30 - 2024 , 10:40

VETERAN Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani is urging stakeholders in the movie industry, particularly filmmakers, to shine a spotlight on the country's tourism potential through their productions.

With a career spanning decades and a profound passion for acting and promoting Ghanaian culture, the thespian believes film can serve as a powerful tool for cultural representation and economic development. Thus encouraging filmmakers to craft scripts that showcase Ghana's tourist attractions.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ms Edjeani emphasised that the country had breathtaking scenery, rich history and vibrant traditions that were ideal subjects for cinematic storytelling and believed incorporating them into movies would not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to explore the beauty of the country.

“I think the best and fastest way to promote our tourist destinations or sites is by featuring them in our films. Using film as a weapon will be the easiest way for them to reach the world. So there should be a collaboration between the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and filmmakers. It has to be deliberate.

“I believe leveraging Ghana’s movie industry to promote tourism also aligns with broader efforts to diversify the country’s economy and reduce dependency on traditional sectors.

“We can capitalise on the global popularity of African cinema and the growing interest in cultural tourism to position our country as a premier destination for film enthusiasts and travellers seeking authentic cultural experiences.

“If we show the country's cultural richness on screen, we can equally inspire a new generation of Ghanaians to explore their roots and contribute to preserving and celebrating their cultural identity,” she added.

The actress appealed to relevant institutions in the country to prioritise support for the movie industry, emphasising that investing in its growth would positively impact the economic landscape of the country.

“The movie industry should be prioritised and given support for good productions that project the country. We spent about $500,000 on one CNN advert, which ran for about six months, but I am telling you that money could have been given to about three filmmakers who would do wonderful things while promoting our tourism.

“With something like this, the filmmakers will be commissioned to incorporate tourism, it should not be left to independent filmmakers alone because their minds may not be looking that way. Everybody is looking for money so they will make the kinds of film they think will bring them fast money.

“Then we will diligently monitor if the money is being used for the intended purpose and that will go a long way to promote our tourism,” she added.