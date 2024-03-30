Focus on positives of Gh music- Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei is urging promoters to focus on the positive aspects of Ghanaian music, believing a more supportive approach is crucial for achieving global recognition.

In a recent interview with Accra FM, Bisa Kdei criticized those who dismiss Ghanaian music, highlighting the hard work and dedication of Ghanaian musicians.

He expressed his disappointment that Ghana failed to capitalize on the Year of Return initiative, a missed opportunity to showcase the country's music scene to a global audience.

"There were instances where international visitors came to experience Ghanaian music but ended up being exposed to other genres instead," he remarked. Bisa Kdei further argued that negativity from promoters discourages investment in the music industry.

"Some promoters claim that no Ghanaian artist can fill the O2 Arena, continuously undermining the efforts of Ghanaian artists," he said. "Let's highlight the positives to inspire others to excel. No one should disparage our music because some foreign artistes even come to Ghana to learn."

With a focus on positivity and support, Bisa Kdei is hopeful for a brighter future for Ghanaian music on the international stage.