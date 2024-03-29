Next article: Ghanaian movie producers are not producing quality content for Netflix –Chris Attoh

50 Cent denies rape and abuse allegations

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 29 - 2024 , 09:15

Rapper 50 Cent, also known as Curtis James Jackson, has vehemently denied allegations of rape and abuse made by his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.

The accusations surfaced following a lawsuit involving fellow artist Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

In a statement issued through his representative to various media outlets, Jackson refuted Joy's claims, attributing them to his pursuit of sole custody for their 12-year-old son, Sire. He emphasized his dedication to his son's safety and well-being, stating, "My son Sire is my main priority, and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

The public dispute escalated after Joy was implicated in a $30 million lawsuit alleging her involvement in a sex trafficking ring supposedly run by Sean "Diddy" Combs. The lawsuit, filed by Combs' former employee Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, accused Combs of sexual harassment, drugging, and threats.

Responding to the allegations, Joy expressed distress over the false claims and announced her intention to pursue legal action against Jones and his lawyer.

In an Instagram post, Jackson addressed Joy's involvement in the lawsuit and hinted at financial connections between Joy and Combs.

The ongoing feud coincides with federal raids on Combs' properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation, with Combs' attorney denouncing the actions as baseless and vowing to clear his client's name.