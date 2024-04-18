Next article: I must win Artiste of the Year again - Okyeame Kwame

Lebanese Embassy, Net 36 Vista to host Francophone Voices

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News Apr - 18 - 2024 , 09:28

The Embassy of Lebanon in Ghana and Net 36 Vista are set to host the maiden edition of Francophone Voices, a celebration of young singers, writers, poets and videomakers at Alliance Francaise in Accra on Friday, April 19, 2024.

This event will shine a spotlight on emerging talents in singing, literature, and videography from the Francophone Community.

The event promises an eclectic mix of performances, readings, screenings, and interactive sessions, providing a platform for these budding talents to share their unique narratives and creative expressions.

This partnership between the Lebanese Embassy and Net 36 Vista aims to foster cultural exchange, promote linguistic diversity, and encourage the growth of young talent within the Francophone community in Ghana. It’s an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Francophone arts and culture, while also discovering the next generation of creative visionaries.

This event is sponsored by Verna Purified Water, Compu Ghana, SDTM Ghana Limited, Max Mart, Sub Box Restaurant and Cafe, Telefonika, H & M manufacturing Ltd, Middle East Airlines(Air Liban), McBerry, TWI, Everpack, Forewin Ghana Limited, Pomona, Samir Engineering and Trading Co.Ltd, Babel Restaurant, Finicia Construction Works Limited, Lele, Oriental Bakers, Tushe Jewelry, Power Genix Ltd, MaxPro AutoParts, Fairway, Le Magellan, Frankies and Pinocchio(Gelato Italiano)