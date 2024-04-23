Kofi Kinaata on why he chose music over football.

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 15:22

Ghanaian highlife star Kofi Kinaata recently revealed a surprising reason why he chose music over football. It turns out, affording a pair of boots was a major obstacle for the talented young footballer.

Speaking on Citi TV’s "The Chat,” Kofi Kinaata said, "Money for boots was the main problem...but with music, you don't need to buy a microphone before you can sing. You just sing then you pass it on to the owner."

This difference in accessibility, between needing expensive equipment for football and the simpler start of music, played a big role in shaping his career path.

Despite a successful music career spanning a decade, with awards like "Songwriter of the Year" at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (three times!), he hasn't released a full album yet.

But that's about to change! He's finally releasing his project, called "Kofi OO Kofi,” EP in the coming days.

According to Kinaata: "I'm here because of the fans and the fans are the ones pestering me to release an EP or album.

Since it's a team now and they're on my neck to release something, I decided to release it for them to stream."

The EP release date was originally set for April 15th but has been moved to either May 3rd or 10th. In the meantime, his new single "Efiekuma Broken Heart" is keeping fans happy!