Ceejay Multimedia brings on Miss Akwaaba again

Kouame Koulibaly Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 13:20

On the heels of its recently-held Akwaaba Festival, Joe Osae’s Ceejay Multimedia outfit is on the move again, this time with Season 3 of its yearly Miss Akwaaba culture and tourism reality show.

There is currently an invitation out to Ghanaian ladies between the ages of 18 and 35 years to register to be auditioned for the 13-week reality show.

According to Ceejay Multimedia’s CEO, the target is to settle on 20 finalists capable of eloquently conveying the intrinsic values in our tourism and culture.

“Our culture and tourism are expansive territories that need to be accurately projected to the world. That’s why we at Ceejay Multimedia believe putting together young people knowledgeable and passionate about those topics to be further groomed to push that agenda should interest every Ghanaian,” says Joe Osae.

According to him, auditions to select contestants for Miss Akwaaba Season 3 have been scheduled for between 10.00am to 4.00pm on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at the Ceejay Tv Studios, Lapaz in Accra.

“We talk a lot about unemployment and lack of opportunities for our young people but there are many outlets on the culture and tourism fronts to gainfully absorb young folks,” says the Ceejay Multimedia CEO.

“The Miss Akwaaba reality show is just one of the ways of making people aware of the talents that abound in the culture and tourism sectors.”

The ultimate winner of Miss Akwaaba Season 3, among other perks, will drive home a car. She will also receive a cash prize of GHC10,000. The first runner-up gets a cash prize of GHC7,000 and the second runner-up receives GHC5,000.

“Our key aim is to bring Ghana’s culture and tourism to the world. That’s why we urge ladies that qualify to be part of the show to step up at Ceejay Multimedia to help sell Ghana to the world,” Joe Osae said.