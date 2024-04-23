Next article: Kofi Kinaata on why he chose music over football.

Feast Ghana event held at Manhyia Palace in celebration of Asanteman Queenmothers Day

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 15:35

In a grand celebration of Asanteman Queenmothers Day, the Manhyia Palace hosted a successful Feast Ghana event that highlighted the rich culinary heritage of Asanteman.

The event, graced by esteemed guests including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehemaa, Nana Kondu Yiadom III, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President, Hon. Frema Osei Opare, Minister Designate for Tourism Arts and Culture Hon. Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Mark Okraku Mantey, and the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyeman, brought together a blend of tradition, culture, and gastronomy.

The event served as a culinary extravaganza, skillfully presenting an assortment of traditional Ghanaian dishes amidst a colourful spectacle of traditional drumming and dancing.

In his remarks, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyeman expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The feast at Manhyia Palace truly encapsulates the essence of Ghanaian hospitality and cultural richness. By showcasing our traditional cuisines, we are not only promoting culinary tourism but also inviting the world to savor the unique flavors that Ghana has to offer."

The Minister Designate for Tourism, Hon Egyapa Mercer indicated the Feast Ghana event is not only to celebrate our culinary heritage but also invite others to experience the warmth and richness of Ghanaian hospitality.

Emphasizing the value of preserving and sharing Ghana's culinary traditions, the Chief of Staff, Hon Frema Osei Opare, urged for the creation of a recipe book that would immortalize these cherished dishes for generations to come. “This initiative seeks to not only preserve Ghana's culinary legacy but also to entice visitors to explore the country through its flavors and culinary experiences” she said.

The Asantehene, Osei Tutu II, also shared his thoughts, saying, "Queenmothers play an important role in Asante cultural heritage and celebrating them is an integral part of Asanteman culture and identity” .

The next stop for the Feast Ghana train is the Accra International Conference Center on Wednesday, May 1, where the Ghana Tourism Authority has partnered the PSWU of TUC and the Queenmothers Foundation to give workers of Ghana a treat of authentic Ghanaian food and entertainment.