I never wanted to be famous – Kofi Sarpong

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Kofi Sarpong has disclosed that it was never his interest to be popular considering his profession as police officer.

However, as fate would have it, he stumbled on music when he heeded to persistent pressure from his manager, Kwesi Ernest, at the time to join commercial music.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime, Kofi Sarpong stated that his initial stance not to go into commercial music was because of his passion for the security services.

“I declined out rightly and told him, ‘you heard my name as deputy superintendent of police. How could that be possible?’ And for me, I love the police. If I’m working and I’m not paid, it would be enough for me. I also wasn’t ready to leave the police. But he persevered.”

“He came to see me one day, and I asked him, ‘I’ve seen people holding CDs looking for producers, so why won’t you help them?’ And he told me, 'Papa, I’ve seen you from afar. You don’t know me, but I know you, and I want the world to see what’s in you, so please give me the opportunity. After he left, I had to apply to the Inspector General of Police, and approval came through."

He disclosed how terrified he was after putting in the request and the relief he felt when the IGP’s secretary informed him that his request was approved.

“I breathed a sigh of relief. I called my manager and told him this was the situation, and he was so happy, jumping all over. A few hours later, I heard a knock on my door, and it was him with someone holding a piano following him, and it was Akwaboah Jnr. I asked why, and he said, ‘Papa, we are starting today’.”

He revealed that his first song was rehearsed the first day Kwesi Ernest visited his office with Akwaboah Jnr, the writer of the song.

Last month, Kofi Sarpong graced the music scene with an uplifting single, “Yehowa” featuring Diana Hamilton.

Kofi Sarpong told Graphic Showbiz in an earlier interview that the music has the power to touch hearts and transform lives.

